‘Baywatch’ bombs at box office, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ wins Memorial Day weekend
LOS ANGELES – It was smooth sailing to the top spot at the box office for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” but the waters were choppier for the Dwayne Johnson comedy “Baywatch.” Studio estimates on Sunday say the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise commandeered $62.2 million in …
Trump foreign tour: G7 leaders turn attention to Africa
The leaders of Tunisia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Niger and Nigeria have joined the second day of the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. Italy chose to host the meeting there to draw attention to Africa and the millions of migrants who risk the crossing to Europe. But discussion has been dominated by terrorism and climate change. Saturday …
Manchester attack: Armed police guard bank holiday events
Senior officers are encouraging people to go out but to remain vigilant on the first holiday weekend with the national threat level at its highest. Security is being increased at football cup finals at Wembley and Hampden Park and the Great Manchester Run. Police are now questioning 11 men over the attack in which 22 …
Kochi Metro conducts second-round of job training for transgenders
The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) conducted the second round of job training for transgender persons it hired on Wednesday. KMRL’s decision to hire 23 transgenders from the self-help group Kudumbashree unit to work at its stations has been hailed by many as a step that goes towards empowering members of the community. The better …
Yulin festival: Doubts over ‘dog meat ban’
Yet doubts remain over what has been said, and some vendors told the BBC they had heard nothing about a ban. Eating dogs is not illegal in China but the annual festival in Guangxi draws widespread domestic and international opposition each June. The dogs, often stolen pets or working dogs, are brutally killed, critics say. …
Madame, You Decide’: Lalu Yadav Tells Sonia Gandhi On President Pick
NEW DELHI:Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, whose offer to run for President was recently rejected by veteran politician Sharad Pawar, got a dose of feel-good from someone who has never let her down. Bihar’s Lalu Yadav has assured her that he will without question back any candidate that she picks to be a united Opposition’s candidate …
Triple talaq: Supreme Court concludes hearing, reserves verdict on constitutional validity
The Supreme Court today concluded its historic hearing on triple talaq, but reserved its order. The six-day hearing was conducted on a clutch of petitions challenging triple talaq, polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ and was heard by a five-member Constitution bench of the apex court which included judges from different religious communities including Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, …
West Bengal civic polls: Trinamool Congress wins 4 municipalities, GJM 3
KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress won four out of the seven Bengal towns that had gone into municipal election last Sunday and created history by taking control of a Mirik Municipality in the hills and becoming the first political mainstream political party from the plains to win an election+ in the last three decades. Trinamool Congress won …
Despite McConnell encouragement, Garland reportedly not interested in FBI role
Despite the endorsements from powerful Republicans, Judge Merrick Garland is not interested in the job, sources told Reuters. Garland, who was blocked last year by Republicans for a Supreme Court post, “loves his job and is “not interested in leaving the judiciary,” Reuters reported, citing two sources who know the judge. Garland’s position as the …
Everything we know so far about the Russia investigation and the Trump White House
The disclosure Tuesday of a James B. Comey memo saying that President Trump had asked him to shut down the FBI’s investigation of former national security advisor Michael Flynn followed months of intrigue. Trump has frequently belittled investigations underway into Russian meddling in the presidential election. His comments, often on Twitter, have only heightened the …